Brad Pitt And George Clooney’s New Movie Heads To Apple In Huge Deal

AppleTV+ aren’t regarded as one of the top-tier streaming services just yet, but the platform is looking to change that by aggressively acquiring a huge volume of high profile film projects.

Tom Hanks’ Finch, Denzel Washington’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Will Smith’s Emancipation, Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell’s Spirited and Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle are just a selection of the big budget titles in the works, and we can now add the latest collaboration between Brad Pitt and George Clooney to that list.

Amazon Reveals First Image From George Clooney And Ben Affleck's New Movie 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Spider-Man director Jon Watts will helm the untitled thriller about a pair of veteran fixers assigned to the same job, with two-time Academy Award winners Pitt and Clooney producing as well as starring. Every major outfit in Hollywood was bidding for the package last week, but Apple have clearly blown all the other offers out of the water, as per Deadline.

As part of the deal, that’s said to be worth a high eight figures at the very least, the movie will get a wide theatrical release before heading to streaming. There was talk in the aftermath of the initial announcement that Watts’ Fantastic Four reboot may end up being delayed dependent on how quickly the Pitt/Clooney vehicle came together, so we’ll be curious to see if Apple fast-track this one into development and what effect, if any, it has on the filmmaker’s next Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster.