Brad Pitt’s star-studded actioner ‘Bullet Train’ delayed until summer 2022

If you were asked to name the best action director in the business, then David Leitch would probably be very close to the top of the list.

The former stunt performer and Keanu Reeves double made a seamless transition behind the camera by co-directing John Wick with Chad Stahelski, before going on to helm Charlize Theron’s Atomic Blonde, blockbuster comic book sequel Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw.

Next up is the star-studded Bullet Train, which wrapped production in March of this year. The premise is as ingenious as it is simple; a cavalcade of world-renowned assassins all finding themselves on the titular mode of transport at the same time, where all hell inevitably breaks loose.

Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Deadpool 2 Co-Star Josh Brolin's Birthday With Hilarious Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Brad Pitt headlines an ensemble that also features Joey King, Andew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Hiroyuki Sanada, Bad Bunny, Sandra Bullock and more, which is quite the lineup. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a little longer to see Bullet Train, after it was hit with a delay.

As per Deadline, Sony has moved Bullet Train from April 8 to July 15, which could be a good thing. Clearly, the studio feel the movie will be better off with a prime mid-summer debut, so that could mean Leitch is poised to deliver another acclaimed ass-kicker for our viewing pleasure.