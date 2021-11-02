Bradley Cooper Producing Major New Sci-Fi Franchise For Warner Bros.

Bradley Cooper might be best known for his exploits in front of the camera, but he’s been making some serious waves as a filmmaker and producer away from his day job as one of the most acclaimed talents of his generation.

In fact, the 46 year-old is still on the hunt for that elusive Academy Award win, having so far racked up eight nominations to no avail; three apiece for Best Picture and Best Actor, as well as additional nods for Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay.

As per Deadline, Cooper has launched a new production company, and its first port of call is a potentially major sci-fi franchise set up at Warner Bros. Emmy-winning Watchmen executive producer Tom Spezialy is adapting Dan Simmons’ Hyperion literary series for the big screen, which was previously set up as a an episodic effort at SyFy.

The Hyperion Cantos books are set 700 years after the end of the old Earth, where the entire galaxy finds itself at war. Seven strangers band together for a journey that promises to unlock the mysteries of the titular planet’s Time Tombs, although each individual member of the group is convinced that they are the only one who can save humanity.

It sounds as ambitious as it is expansive, so it looks as though the success of Denis Villenueve’s Dune has opened Warner Bros. up to more sweeping sci-fi blockbusters.