Brand New Slasher Film Comes To Netflix Ahead Of Halloween

Netflix has no shortage of thrills and chills to choose from this spooky season as they announced last week they would be releasing a brand new horror or horror-adjacent movie every week leading up to Halloween.

This week’s film is for fans of the slasher genre is called There’s Someone Inside Your House, the trailer of which you can view above.

The plot of the film centers around a group of high school students who are — one by one — stalked and killed. But what sets the premise apart from other slasher flicks is that each student’s killer looks exactly like them.

It seems to be in the same wheelhouse of classic teen slashers like Scream or even more modern takes on the genre, like Freaky or Happy Death Day.

The Best Horror Movies on Netflix 1 of 11

Click to skip Crimson Peak

The Platform

Vampires vs. The Bronx

The Babysitter

Apostle

Sweetheart

Creep

Cam

Under the Shadow

His House

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The Walking Dead‘s Sydney Park stars in the film, alongside Théodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Dale Whibley, Jesse LaTourette, Diego Josef, Burkely Duffield, Sarah Dugdale, William MacDonald, Andrew Dunbar, and Markian Tarasiu. It was directed by Patrick Brice, written by Henry Gayden, and based on a novel by Stephanie Perkins.

Below is the official synopsis from Netflix:

“Makani Young has moved from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school, but as the countdown to graduation begins, her classmates are stalked by a killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town, terrorizing victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face. With a mysterious past of her own, Makani and her friends must discover the killer’s identity before they become victims themselves.”

What Netflix thriller has you under the covers this October?