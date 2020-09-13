Brandon Routh Reportedly In Talks To Cameo As Superman In The Flash

Brandon Routh must have thought he’d bagged the role of a lifetime when he was cast as the title character in Bryan Singer’s Superman Returns, but after the Big Blue Boy Scout’s return to our screens for the first time in two decades did unspectacular business at the box office, any plans for sequels were quietly abandoned as Warner Bros. shifted the focus to a shared universe.

After Christopher Reeve played Superman four times and became many people’s definitive take on Krypton’s favorite son and Henry Cavill assumed the mantle for multiple appearances as the DCEU’s Man of Steel, Routh has found himself as the odd man out. However, the 40 year-old did return to the world of DC in Legends of Tomorrow, and even got the chance to suit up again as the Kingdom Come version of Superman in the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event.

First Concept Art From The Flash Revealed At DC FanDome 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Ezra Miller’s cameo during that aforementioned event, along with his upcoming DCEU solo movie introducing the multiverse, would seem to indicate that The CW’s roster of shows will be regarded as official canon, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck would be back as Batman a month before it was officially confirmed – that Routh has reportedly entered talks to join the cast of The Flash.

According to our intel, the studio are keen to establish just how important and far-reaching the multiverse will be to the DCEU, and with multiple Batmen already in the mix and Henry Cavill also rumored to be involved, WB want Routh’s overlooked and underrated take on Superman to show up in one of the many different timelines that Barry Allen encounters during his travels through multiple realities in The Flash. He hasn’t officially signed on just yet, but given how much the actor enjoyed his time as Supes, we imagine it won’t take much convincing to get him to join.