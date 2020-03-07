Brandon Routh Says Bryan Singer Was Difficult To Work With On Superman Returns

Over the past few years, filmmaker Bryan Singer has been the subject of numerous serious sexual assault allegations from various then-underage men. Similar allegations have surrounded the Superman Returns director since as early as 1997, but it took the advent of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements for these to really have an effect on his career. In fact, since his removal from Bohemian Rhapsody and the cancellation of his Red Sonja adaptation, Singer has yet to nab a new project.

Following these troubling allegations, several stars who have worked with him over the years have now come forward to express their displeasure with how Singer acted on set. Bohemian Rhapsody’s Rami Malek and X-Men: Apocalypse‘s Sophie Turner have both described “not pleasant” or “unpleasant” experiences with him, and DC veteran Brandon Routh is the latest to echo these comments.

While speaking to host Michael Rosenbaum on his Inside of You podcast, the topic turned to Singer directing Routh in the 2006 Man of Steel film. The Legends of Tomorrow actor revealed that, though he was not personally on the receiving end of Singer’s mean streak, he did witness the director behaving in a difficult manner with others. “He wasn’t always the kindest person to everyone,” Routh noted.

Not only did he mistreat the members of his cast and crew, but it’s also known that Singer would go AWOL in the middle of productions, leaving others to pick up the slack and get the job done in his stead. He’s known to have done this on X-Men: Days of Future Past and Apocalypse, both of which writer/producer Simon Kinberg partially helmed. He did the same for Bohemian Rhapsody, too, before Malek and others managed to get him replaced by Dexter Fletcher.

Elsewhere on the same, enlightening podcast, Routh opened up about the trauma he faced after Superman Returns failed to spawn a franchise and also his struggle with the way his upcoming Legends of Tomorrow exit was handled.