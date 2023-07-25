Brawl breaking out at ‘Barbie’ movie is a stark reminder of the worst parts of going to the theater

Tom Cruise may have been hellbent on saving cinemas for a second year in a row with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, but lo and behold, it was the combined efforts of Christopher Nolan and Greta Gerwig that emerged as the true champions of the big screen. Indeed, anyone with even a passing awareness of movies knows full well that the Barbenheimer phenomenon flooded theaters with patrons in a way we haven’t seen since before the pandemic, and cinema purists in particular are no doubt soaking in the moment.

Of course, now that Barbenheimer weekend has passed and there’s no cultural allure to going to the movies anymore, it probably won’t be long until things go back to the way they were; namely with many folks comfortably fielding the disillusionment of what the theatrical experience tends to be for so many of us, and one run-in captured at a Barbie screening encapsulates the more tiresome aspects of the experience perfectly.

As shown in the video posted to r/PublicFreakout above, not all moviegoers are as harmonious with one another as the big names of Hollywood might want you to believe, and this particular instance only gets worse with context.

Indeed, plenty of frequent cinemagoers (myself included) should be all too familiar with stories like this; talkative patrons, disruptive cell phone use, and general lack of consideration from those around you tend to be the real price you pay for going to the theater, rather than the exorbitantly expensive snacks and drinks.

Now, don’t get it twisted; seeing movies in theaters is important. The big screen is how movies make money, and when movies make money, more movies can be made; and, as someone who loves movies, I certainly want more movies to get made.

But let’s just come out and say that rather than romanticizing the theatrical experience as this mythological essence that’s fundamentally superior to any other method of watching movies; believe it or not, sitting in a cold room in an uncomfortable seat while the teenagers in front of you talk over the movie that you paid good money to watch isn’t everyone’s idea of a good time, and unfortunately, that’s the reality of moviegoing for many.

Sorry, Tom Cruise; we’re sure that having easy access to the best theaters around and being surrounded by fellow viewers who actually care about the movie makes for a grand experience, but if you or anyone else thinks that’s the norm, you’re severely detached from reality.

Barbie is now playing in theaters; if you decide to go, don’t be a douchebag.