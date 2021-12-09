Breathtaking art for Disney’s upcoming ‘Strange World’ captivates internet

The legendary animation studio department at Disney has just released a jaw-dropping first look at their newest movie, Strange World, set for release late next year.

According to a Twitter post from the official Disney Animation account, the film will journey “deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await.”

The post was accompanied by two photos, one being an image of two explorers embarking on a surreal and alien landscape featuring hoards of winged and terrestrial creatures and bright pink terrain that wouldn’t look out of place in a Metroid videogame. Another image shows the very Disney-looking official logo, with the letters rendered in orange and white brush stroke-type font. You can check out the post for yourself right here.

FIRST LOOK: Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Strange World,” journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await. Directed by Don Hall, co-directed & written by Qui Nguyen, & produced by Roy Conli, Strange World arrives November 23, 2022. pic.twitter.com/3r2Q5pCWfQ — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) December 9, 2021

The film will be co-directed by Don Hall, whose previous credits also include Big Hero 6 and Raya and the Last Dragon. The film was co-directed and written by Qui Nguyen, and produced by Roy Conli.

Fans online were understandably stunned at the announcement, not least of all because of the breathtaking and other-worldly imagery that was released, with one user writing “this concept art for strange world has me hyped!!!”

this concept art for strange world has me hyped!!! pic.twitter.com/OX6W4CJpXt — gillian✨💫 (@ahsokavaders) December 9, 2021

If what the creators are saying about the movie is any indication, there may be good reason for the hype, as co-director and writer Qui Nguyen even took to the social media platform to express how excited he is to present the world with “our little love letter to pulp adventures and our own families.” A little Flash Gordon mixed with wholesome family fun? We’re here for it!

Because I clearly love telling stories but hate getting sleep, I’m back writing and now co-directing a new feature at Disney with my dude Don Hall, STRANGE WORLD, our little love letter to pulp adventures and our own families. https://t.co/O20Sef91Rq — Qui Nguyen (@qui_writes) December 9, 2021

One of the film’s biggest cheerleaders on Twitter was fellow Disney director Jared Bush, whose credits include Encanto, Zootopia, and Moana.

I CAN’T WAIT for #StrangeWorld!! You all are in for a treat, the amazing #DonHall PLUS… wait for it… CO-DIRECTOR @qui_writes who should update to qui_directs!! 👏👏👏 Team Strange World @disneyanimation is making 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Fl6RSKsBaQ — Jared Bush (@thejaredbush) December 9, 2021

Though Disney stopped short of naming any of the voice actors in the film, the headline-grabbing talent behind the movie was another reason one fan was all-caps-level “SO EXCITED.”

WOAH WOAH HELLO?? THIS IS FROM DISNEY'S STRANGE WORLD WHICH RELEASES NEXT YEAR JJSJASAJKJS

THE MAIN CHARACTER IS BLACK!! ALSO DON HALL FROM BIG HERO 6 & QUI NGUYEN FROM RAYA N THE LAST DRAGON R IN THE CREW OMGG IM SO EXCITED 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/fQJ3rQ3GjM — ▪ renée ▪ (@erishaircomber) December 9, 2021

And we can’t help but admire the Duck Tales-like logo of the upcoming film, as this user did.

The Strange World logo reminds me of the DuckTales NES logo. pic.twitter.com/MAf5K9IPXZ — DuckTalks 🎩🦆💬 (@DuckTalks) December 9, 2021

Strange World arrives Nov. 23, 2022.