Brendan Fraser Cast As Villain In Batgirl Film

One of the most unlikely stories in Hollywood right now has been the resurgence of Brendan Fraser. The actor was a bonafide movie star in the late 90s and early 2000s, starring in films like The Mummy, Looney Tunes: Back in Action, Crash, and more. However, he disappeared for many years, mainly starring in TV shows and low-budget films.

Well, he’s been slowly making a comeback with HBO Max’s hit series Doom Patrol and he’s not slowing down anytime soon. According to Deadline, Fraser has landed his biggest role in years as he’s been cast as the villain in the upcoming Batgirl film.

Deadline noted that his exact role hasn’t been confirmed but they believe he’ll be portraying Firefly, a pyromaniac who dresses up like a bug and torches things with a flamethrower. Firefly has not been portrayed in a live-action film yet but was used in the CW show Arrow. Fraser will have the chance to make the character his own.

Batgirl will be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and will exclusively premiere on HBO Max but it should still take some time for the film to come out. Leslie Grace will be starring in the titular role and is going to be squaring off with Fraser.