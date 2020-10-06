Home / movies

Brendan Fraser Trends After 2500 Year-Old Mummy Tomb Is Opened

Universal might have tried their hardest to make the Dark Universe a thing, but audiences simply weren’t interested in the idea of the studio’s stable of classic monsters headlining action-packed blockbusters. The plans were certainly ambitious, but also hugely flawed, with the likes of Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Javier Bardem, Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie all lined up before the would-be franchise imploded at the first hurdle.

Cruise might be one of the biggest movie stars in history, but even he couldn’t save The Mummy from disaster. Not only was it terrible, but fans weren’t able to look past the idea of any big budget effort focusing on the Egyptian undead that didn’t feature Brendan Fraser. Indeed, viewers of a certain generation hold Fraser’s Mummy trilogy very close to their hearts, with the actor’s dashing and charismatic Rick O’Connell shooting him to stardom and the movies remaining endlessly re-watchable and entertaining even two decades later.

The Mummy

As if 2020 couldn’t get any worse, archeologists have now unearthed a tomb that contains the sarcophagi of 59 mummies that have remained untouched for 2500 years. Anyone with even a cursory knowledge of how these things work will know this is a terrible idea, and unsurprisingly, Brendan Fraser found himself trending online not long after the news broke. Fans were quick to point out that he was the only man for the job, and you can check out just some of the reactions below.

The last thing we need to happen this year is an ancient Egyptian curse wreaking havoc on the planet, and as ridiculous and far-fetched as that sounds, based on what’s gone on over the last ten months, if can’t definitively be ruled out. At least the internet was fast in realizing that we already have the ideal candidate to deal with the worst case scenario, though.

