Brett Goldstein and Bowen Yang join ‘Garfield’ movie cast, hopefully bringing equal amounts of sass and swearing

The cast list for the upcoming animated Garfield movie continues to grow, with Ted Lasso fan-favorite Brett Goldstein and Saturday Night Live breakout star Bowen Yang both being tapped to join the film.

Naturally, with Goldstein being somewhat typecast as an impeccable foul-mouthed grouch as a result of his impeccable performance as Roy Kent in the aforementioned Apple TV original, the prospect of Goldstein playing one of the titular cat’s companions with a gravelly tone and a grouchy South London accent is exciting. Expletives would be a great touch, but given the target audience, we doubt it.

Meanwhile, hopes are high that Yang will bring his trademark brand of sass along from his tenure on Saturday Night Live, having also played roles in High Maintenance, Isn’t it Romantic, and The Outs.

Credit: Alcon Entertainment

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Goldstein and Yang join a cast that we envision will make for one heck of a sassy and subsequently hilarious Garfield flick. Chris Pratt will be lending his voice to the titular lasagna-loving cat, and we hope he puts a little more heart into the role than he has with the few lines we’ve heard from The Super Mario Bros. Movie. So long as he channels Andy Dwyer from his Parks and Recreation days, he should do just fine.

Pratt, Goldstein, and Yang will be joined by Hannah Waddingham, Samuel L. Jackson, Ving Rhames, and Cecily Strong. The last actor to lend their voice to a big-screen Garfield adaptation was Bill Murray back in 2004 in Garfield: The Movie, and its sequel, Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties in 2006.

Garfield’s latest big-screen outing is still a ways off, expected to hit the silver screen in 2024.