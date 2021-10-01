Bridgerton Star Leading Netflix Heist Thriller From Noah Hawley And The Russos

Bridgerton breakout Regé-Jean Page isn’t returning for Season 2 of the Netflix smash hit, but he’s already making some major moves as he looks to cement himself as a bona fide movie star.

The actor has wrapped Joe and Anthony Russo’s Netflix espionage blockbuster The Gray Man and is currently shooting blockbuster fantasy adaptation Dungeons & Dragons, while he’s also signed on to headline and executive produce in a reboot of The Saint. On top of that, Page has now boarded another massively exciting project for streaming.

As per Deadline, Legion and Fargo creator Noah Hawley is set to write and direct a high concept heist thriller for Netflix, with the Russo brothers producing through their AGBO banner. That’s quite the creative lineup, and while plot details remain thin on the ground for now, you can bet the platform will try and push this one through development as quickly as possible looking at the talent involved.

Scheduling will no doubt be the biggest obstacle, though, with Hawley currently working on an Alien series with Ridley Scott, on top of Page’s aforementioned heaped plate. The Russos are attached to Michael B. Jordan’s Thomas Crown Affair remake, Chris Pratt action comedy Saigon Bodyguards, Netflix’s Extraction sequel, sci-fi literary adaptation The Electric State with Millie Bobby Brown, Amazon miniseries Citadel and Disney’s live-action Hercules as either directors, writers or producers; so everybody involved in the untitled heist film is incredibly busy.