Bridgerton Star Rumored To Take Over Black Panther Mantle In The MCU

The unstoppable success of Netflix’s period piece Bridgerton has turned the majority of the principal cast from relative unknowns into household names, with Shonda Rhimes’ first series under her massive development deal becoming the platform’s most-watched original show ever after drawing in 82 million viewers in the first four weeks it was available.

That means that over 40% of Netflix’s 200 million subscribers watched at least a few minutes of the headline-grabbing drama, opening plenty of doors for the actors and actresses involved in the process. Most of the rumors have centered on Regé-Jean Page, who almost instantly found himself being touted as a possible successor to Daniel Craig as James Bond, something he’s admittedly more than okay with.

However, a new rumor is naming the 31 year-old as a potential addition to Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther II, claiming that not only is Page being eyed for a role, but he could end up inheriting the mantle of the title hero himself in the film. We should point out that the story comes from a site reportedly owned and operated by a Hollywood lawyer that frequently leaks information, although it hasn’t yet been verified. And while Page isn’t specifically singled out as the subject of the rumor, it’s pretty clear who the talk is about, as you can see below.

“Which foreign born breakout star of that period streaming show is the early front-runner to play this Marvel superhero? It will be an entirely new alter ego character, not the one portrayed by the recently deceased actor.”

We know that T’Challa will never be recast out of respect for Chadwick Boseman, but somebody is going to need to pick up the mantle in order for the franchise to continue. Most people are under the impression that the honor will fall to Letitia Wright’s Shuri, although Winston Duke’s M’Baku has also been named as another contender, but if Page does end up boarding Black Panther II, then the speculation will only intensify.