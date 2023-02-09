Brie Larson lovers lash out at a power-zapping pitch for ‘The Marvels’ post-credits scene

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans might all be dying to see the X-Men finally join the franchise, but not all propositions for how to make that happen are welcome. One recent idea is not sitting right with fans of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, even if it would finally bring Rogue to the MCU.

The pitch, which was made on Reddit and has since been deleted presumably in reaction to unfavorable comments, conjured up the entire The Marvels post-credits scene as the vehicle for teasing Rogue’s arrival to the MCU by way of stealing Captain Marvel’s powers — an idea straight out of the comics, but which many don’t want to see become MCU canon.

The idea was to have Carol come across Rogue and interact with her unaware of her ability to steal people’s memories, powers, and even personality traits via skin-to-skin contact. The two would shake hands, and only later would Carol realize she could no longer conjure up her cosmic powers. This interaction is much more brutal in the comics, with Rogue attempting to kill Carol after stealing her memories and super-abilities.

The original poster was quick to defend their idea, and explain that they’re not as interested in Carol losing her powers as they are in seeing such a massive Rogue storyline from the source material be played out on screen.

Elsewhere on Reddit, the same idea was met with positive reactions by shifting the attention towards what it could mean for mutants, instead of it coming from a place of Carol Danvers hate. This post frames the pitch by first explaining why Rogue doing something so extreme to Carol would be fundamental for the storyline, and not just gratuitous. It would instead serve as a plot device to kick off the hatred and racism against mutants which is a central aspect of their comic lore.

Most commentators were sold on this idea in terms of plot, but others still raised the issue of whether Carol, of all people, after being hated on for so long by bitter MCU fanboys, should be the one sacrificed to make this storyline happen.

The X-Men arc has the potential to be one of Marvel’s most interesting undertakings, considering the way racism plays into their origins, and could create insightful, grounded story lines in a franchise that has become increasingly disconnected. Whether Captain Marvel has to be stripped of her powers for it is definitely debatable.