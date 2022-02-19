Brie Larson marks one-year countdown to MCU return in ‘The Marvels’

Yesterday, Brie Larson tweeted to start the one-year countdown until she returns to the MCU as Captain Marvel.

Outside of a brief cameo in last summer’s Shang-Chi, we haven’t had Carol Danvers on our screens since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Marvel lovers are desperate to see the most powerful Avenger (sorry, Thor, it’s true) back in action when her very own sequel, The Marvels, eventually gets here. Unfortunately, it’s still a while away – exactly 12 months, to be exact.

The Marvels, aka Captain Marvel 2, is set for release on Feb. 17, 2023, so this week the Oscar-winning actress took to Twitter to remind fans that her next outing as Captain Danvers will be hitting theaters in a year’s time. Larson shared a photo of her chair on set, along with the caption “See you in a year, Carol.”

See you in a year, Carol. ✴️ pic.twitter.com/YkFYR6u1mj — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 18, 2022

The Marvels completed its production last year, beginning in August in the United Kingdom before spreading to Los Angeles and Tropea, Italy and wrapping up in November. As the title suggests, the sequel will split the screentime among Carol and a couple of other MCU heroines. Namely, Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau/Photon (introduced in WandaVision) and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, who’ll be making her debut in the upcoming Ms. Marvel series.

Candyman director Nia DaCosta is behind the camera for this one, with Zawe Ashton (Velvet Buzzsaw) and Park Seo-Jun also in the cast in undisclosed roles. Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur are set to reprise their roles as Kamala’s family from Ms. Marvel too. It’s clear that the Disney Plus show and the movie will be closely related, then, which has led to theories Carol will drop by for a cameo.

The Marvels releases in cinemas on Feb.17 2023.