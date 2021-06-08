Brie Larson Reportedly Hoping To Make $100M From Her MCU Role

A lot of actors may have started at the bottom of the financial pile when first joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the longer you stick around, the bigger the paychecks tend to get.

Just look at three of the Infinity Saga’s most notable stalwarts as the perfect example. Robert Downey Jr. was paid $500,000 for Iron Man, Chris Evans netted $300,000 for Captain America: The First Avenger despite turning the role down twice, while Chris Hemsworth pocketed just $150,000 for playing the title hero in Thor.

Fast forward a decade, and those three names alone combined to earn over $194 million in 2019, the overwhelming majority of which came entirely from their salaries, back-end clauses and profit participation bonuses for Avengers: Endgame after it became the highest-grossing movie in the history of cinema.

On that note, insider Daniel Richtman is now offering that Brie Larson is hoping to make $100 million from her tenure as Captain Marvel, but the tipster doesn’t expound any further than that, so at the moment it sounds like an arbitrary number plucked out of thin air with nothing to back it up. That being said, the Academy Award winner did net $5 million upfront from her solo debut and will be receiving a substantial increase for the sequel. So, optimistically, she might well be at least 25% of the way there once the bonuses are factored in from however much The Marvels ends up earning at the box office after it’s released next November.

In any case, it’s all well and good saying that you’d love to earn $100 million, because we’ve all thought about it more than once, but at least Brie Larson is in the position of having four films left on a seven-picture deal with one of the few outfits in Hollywood that can actually make it happen.