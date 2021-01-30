Brie Larson Reportedly Wants All The Leads In Captain Marvel 2 To Be Female

Brie Larson is back in training to get into superhero shape for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain Marvel 2, and shooting will be kicking off towards the end of the year based on what we know so far. Black Panther II is set to start production in July in order to hit theaters twelve months later, and with Carol Danvers’ second solo outing scheduled for November 2022, director Nia DaCosta will presumably have called action by November of this year.

Plot details are still firmly under wraps, and it remains to be seen if the sequel will be subjected to the sort of online trolling campaign that greeted the first installment. The answer is probably, with some fans having never warmed to the Academy Award winning leading lady’s presence as both Captain Marvel and in the wider MCU itself, although they’ll have to get used to it with Larson all but guaranteed to assume the role vacated by Chris Evans’ Captain America as the leader of the Avengers.

Insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Brie Larson wants all of the lead characters in Captain Marvel 2 to be female, which invites some questions. Obviously, the comic book blockbuster is being directed by a woman, was written by a woman and stars a woman in the title role, but the script is surely dependent on the story being told and how it fits into the wider MCU mythology rather than the gender of the folks in question, especially when any hypothetical levels of creative control Larson may have can still be overruled by Kevin Feige at a moment’s notice.

So far, only two new major cast members have been announced for Captain Marvel 2, both of whom also happen to be female. Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau will be along for the ride when the cosmic blockbuster flies into cinemas, but the full ensemble should begin to take shape over the coming months.