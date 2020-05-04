Brie Larson Reportedly Pushing For More Creative Control On Captain Marvel 2

Captain Marvel is set to play a more integral role moving forward within the MCU. With both Iron Man and Captain America out of the picture following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the next phase of the universe will head in a new direction. This means characters like Carol Danvers, Spider-Man and Sam Wilson’s Cap will be key figures in future Avengers movies.

Brie Larson is certainly aware of the importance of her hero in the franchise and apparently, wants to have a bigger say in the direction she heads in in future films. In fact, according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us the Guardians of the Galaxy will cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder, and that a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max, both of which are now confirmed – the actress wants more creative control for the Captain Marvel sequel.

We’ve heard that she’s even seeking a producing credit on the film but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is unlikely to give it to her, considering that they don’t normally hand over that much control to their actors. True, Scarlett Johansson got one on Black Widow, but she’s a bigger name than Larson and that film is a prequel, meaning it’s more of a standalone story and doesn’t have as big of an impact on future MCU events as Captain Marvel 2 will. Even though there’ll obviously still be some ties to the wider franchise.

In any case, as a recent Oscar winner, Larson obviously has some pull, but it’s perhaps still too early in the game for her to be requesting more power. Moving forward, though, Carol Danvers is clearly going to be a more important piece of the puzzle based on her powers and it’s understandable that the actress would want more creative control over her.

Good for Larson for trying to strike while the iron’s hot, too, as she obviously recognizes an opportunity to establish some semblance of control for what could be the next 10 years of her career. Her performance in Captain Marvel may have been a bit lacking, but the movie still made more than $1 billion globally. Clearly, she’s here to stay and based on all this, it seems she’s looking to make an indelible mark on the entire franchise.