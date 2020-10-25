Brie Larson Reportedly Pushing For More Female Heroes In The MCU

Captain Marvel made waves for being the very first MCU movie to feature a sole female lead, something that was appreciated by fans but also something that many felt had come far too late in the franchise’s history. Of course, there are a bunch of major heroines in the shared universe already – as evidenced in Avengers: Endgame‘s A-Force-like team-up moment – but there’s always room for more, and that’s what Brie Larson is apparently pushing for.

Insider Daniel Richtman has shared on his Patreon page that he’s heard that the Carol Danvers actress is campaigning for Marvel to significantly increase the number of female heroes that they have in the MCU. She’s said to be specifically trying to get more heroines to appear alongside her in the upcoming Captain Marvel 2, but this is also something that she feels strongly about across the franchise in general.

Many of Larson’s female Marvel co-stars would likely back her up in this campaign, too, seeing as countless actresses who feature in the shared universe have said they would love to take part in an A-Force movie or something that focused on the women of Marvel and left the men on the sidelines for a change. To be clear, that’s not what Larson is calling for here, but her reportedly asking for more heroines in the MCU would go hand in hand with an all-female Avengers film.

Brie Larson Shares Captain Marvel BTS Photos To Celebrate Her MCU Anniversary 1 of 9

Presumably, we can expect Teyonah Parris, who’s debuting in WandaVision, to return in CM2 as a grown-up Monica Rambeau, who will probably become Photon in the sequel. If Larson’s alleged wish is granted, the pair could team up with a bunch of other heroines as well. That wouldn’t be too difficult to orchestrate, either, seeing as the pic may be set in the present day and Carol has just made a lot of Avengers buddies in Endgame.

Tell us, though, which female heroes either from the comics or who are already in the MCU would you like to see appear with Brie Larson in Captain Marvel 2? Join the conversation in the comments section below.