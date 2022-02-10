It’s pretty obvious that in order to achieve the physique of a Marvel superhero, you’d have to endure some rigorous physical training. Throughout the years, the actors who embody our heroes on-screen undertook intense fitness regimens pre-shooting, and Brie Larson is no exception.



The Oscar winning actress’ MCU debuted as Captain Marvel in the 2019 film of the same name, and later that year reprised the role in Avengers: Endgame. Speaking with Insider, Larson revealed an interesting pivot in superhero fitness for the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, titled The Marvels, which will be released in Feb. 2023.



I wasn’t gonna try to break my deadlifting record or hip thrust record. To me, it felt like I had done that. I wanted to focus on new challenges.

Larson also spoke about how her workouts for the upcoming film differed from those leading up to the first:



In the first film she’s developing that strength, and so I was developing my own personal strength with this one. She’s already got more mastery over her powers. She can fly now. And so having my body more limber, more ready for these types of movements like wirework, which I didn’t have to do as much on the first one, was the main goal.

It seems she’s also fallen in love with the process; she admitted she doesn’t stop training anymore, as it is now a “huge part” of her regular routine:



I just started to get kind of obsessed with it. When people say like, ‘Oh, girls can’t do that,’ it just makes me wanna do it even more. So there were huge accomplishments this time and I just feel like my body’s just getting more and more used to this and more and more excited. Now, it feels weird to not train. I look forward to it.

The Marvels, in addition to being a Captain Marvel sequel, will serve as a continuation of the Disney Plus series Ms. Marvel, which stars Iman Vellani. Sagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur will also make the jump over to the new series, and British actress and playwright Zawe Ashton will serve as the main villain, according to Deadline. In a crossover role, Teyonah Parris, who portrayed Monica Rambeau in the hit series Wandavision, joins the main cast as well. Megan McDonnell penned the script, and Nia DaCosta served as director, with Kevin Feige returning as the show’s producer.