Here’s How Brie Larson Could Look As Samus In Live-Action Metroid Movie

Brie Larson is currently best known for her portrayal of Carol Danvers in the gloriously ‘90s Captain Marvel, but has now set her sights on playing another sci-fi heroine, Samus Aran, after sharing some fan art (seen below) depicting her as the Metroid heroine.

Like many examples of such artwork art that get written about, it was the creation of BossLogic, and when Larson came across the piece, she shared it on Twitter with more than a little enthusiasm following her stated desire to play the character, writing: Make it happen.

The Metroid series began in 1986 and has the player control Samus as she traverses the subterranean caverns of an alien world hunting Space Pirates who have stolen some of the titular life-draining parasitic organisms and plan to weaponize them. The character’s gender was originally a surprise at the end, as throughout the game she’s only seen in her power armor, and it wasn’t until its completion and she strips out of it down to her underwear in as titillating an image as 8-bit pixel graphics are capable that you see what she actually looks like.

Since then, she’s had a number of variant outfits, most notably a blue catsuit that has become a popular choice for cosplayers, including Larson herself:

“I was Samus for Halloween two years ago. It was literally a $20 costume I bought off of Amazon, it was like nothing. I was so excited about it, and so I posted a picture of it on Instagram of me and the costume and it turned into this thing of people being like ‘Woah!’”

Of course, the main issue a Metroid adaptation would have is the same as that of many similar productions, that there isn’t actually much of a story for a writer to adapt. This results in them largely inventing their own that often fails to take into account what made the games so popular. It sometimes works out, like with the stupidly fun Rampage, but more often than not you end up with risible garbage like Super Mario Bros. or Street Fighter.

Still, the ‘curse’ of video game movies is becoming less prevalent, with the likes of Sonic the Hedgehog and Detective Pikachu turning out pretty well. If a Metroid film were ever made, it would hopefully look nice and be cast appropriately, and while one thing Hollywood isn’t short of is beautiful blondes who can convince of being able to kick your ass, at the moment, Larson is certainly high amongst their number.