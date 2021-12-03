Brie Larson shares what she’s reading in swimsuit-clad photo

When Brie Larson isn’t wrapping herself in chains to keep in superhero shape as Captain Marvel, it looks like she enjoys reading a good book just like the rest of us Earthlings. However, unlike some of us, she does so in style in an fabulous hot tub.

Larson posted a picture swimsuit-clad picture of herself in said hot tub to Instagram with the caption “Take me back to my happy place.” In the photo, she’s also holding a copy of Conversations on Love by Natasha Lunn. It seems romance may be on her mind as the book covers topics like, “How do we find love? How do we sustain it? And how do we survive when we lose it?” according to its description.

You can see the full picture of her and the book below.

If anyone deserves a bit of time to relax and read for a while, it’s certainly Larson. She’s been training extremely hard as of late, posting several videos of her impressive regiment for fans to see online. And seriously, she’s got the results to prove it works.

Besides a luxurious hot tub and a good book, she also revealed in a recent interview that she has used THC and enjoyed things like doing crafts and painting miniatures with her friends.

What do you think of Brie Larson’s latest choice of literature? Tell us in the comments.