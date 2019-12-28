Brie Larson Says She Doesn’t Have Time For Internet Trolls

Before Captain Marvel soared into theaters (hauling in a cool $1.1 billion in the process), a very vocal corner of the Internet set their sights on Brie Larson. And not in a good way.

These online trolls, if that’s what you want to call them, attempted to ‘review bomb’ Captain Marvel and essentially sink the film’s chances at the box office. Of course, they completely failed and the pic’s numbers really speak for themselves, making it abundantly clear that both Disney and Marvel Studios are 100% behind Brie Larson and hope to have her as the face of the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But when Variety sat down with Larson recently for a pretty exhaustive interview, the outlet took the chance to ask her about the online blowback, and according to the actress, it doesn’t bother her because she simply doesn’t have time for the trolls.

I don’t have time for it, you know? The things that I have extra time to really look at are, like: Am I eating healthy food? Am I drinking water? Am I meditating? Have I called my mom today? More recently, I guess maybe it’s because of “Captain Marvel,” I’ve had a lot of journalists be, like, “How often do Google yourself?” I’m, like, “I’ve never Googled myself.” I have genuinely never needed to look at the internet to explain to me who I am. I’m extremely committed to that in my day-to-day life! There is really nothing more pleasurable to me than observing my mind. And interrogating myself. It is a thing I’ve done since I was a child. And I will do for as long as I can. And I’ve also been super committed to having people in my life that I believe if I start veering too far in a direction, and I need to change something or work on something, that they’ll take me to dinner and be, like, “Hey! I’m noticing this, I feel like you should look at that.” So I trust that, and I trust my experience. When you have a mission and things that you want to do — and my time and my energy is so limited — it just becomes so clear as to what I want to spend it on. And that’s just not what’s of interest to me.

That’s fair enough, and credit to Brie for not letting this stuff get to her. After all, it’s not always easy being a celebrity, especially when you’re pretty outspoken like Larson is. And we all know that some of those trolls were quite vicious in the weeks leading up to Captain Marvel‘s release.

But the film – and its star – prevailed and the MCU is all the better for it. Indeed, Brie Larson is set to play a huge role in the franchise moving forward and with the actress also rumored for a Star Wars gig, it seems she’ll be occupying cinemas screens for a long while yet. And that’s perfectly fine with us.

Tell us, though, what do you make of all this? Are you a fan of the actress and do you share her attitude towards internet trolls? Let us know in the usual place down below.