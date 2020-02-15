Brie Larson Used To Worry About Money Before Captain Marvel

During an appearance last year on an episode of Sunday TODAY, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson recalled having money problems before landing her Oscar-winning role in 2015’s Room.

Speaking to Willie Geist, the actress was asked if she felt that she had finally made it in Hollywood. In her answer, Larson mentioned that she “had a hard time getting work again” after a television show she was involved in was canceled. The Marvel Cinematic Universe regular also stated that she’s “been broke a dozen times,” before reflecting further on the stressful period leading up to her Room gig:

“When you look at it, it kind of makes sense, or my IMDb maybe looks consistent, but really there’s large gaps of time with three auditions a day – still.”

Even just before Room came out, Larson said she was “stressing about money,” adding that this uncertain period was “not that long ago at all!”

The Internet Is Losing It Over Brie Larson's Oscar Dress 1 of 13

Click to skip























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, Larson’s financial situation has changed pretty quickly in these past few years, with the star now reported to have a net worth of $20 million.

Meanwhile, Disney also seems to have done fairly well off Larson’s two outings for Marvel Studios. While last year’s Avengers: Endgame broke the all-time box office record with a worldwide gross of almost $2.798 billion, Captain Marvel’s first solo outing made a not-too-shabby $1.128 billion. It therefore came as no surprise last month when a sequel was officially announced to be in development.

Right now, details on Captain Marvel 2 are still pretty vague, with no director currently attached to the movie. But until we know more about Carol Danvers’ next solo outing, Marvel Studios has plenty more projects lined up to keep the fans busy, starting with the release of Black Widow on May 1st.