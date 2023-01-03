Brie Larson’s other big comic book movie finds a new home on Netflix

Brie Larson is now synonymous with the role of Captain Marvel and the seemingly never-ending Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the 2019 film wasn’t her first outing in comic book silliness. Her first was none other than cult favorite Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, released nearly a decade earlier.

The Edgar Wright classic was a box office bomb but quickly recouped its losses in the form of veneration from audiences, and now is set to get even more traction with its move to a streaming giant. Netflix has today announced its acquisition of the 2009 film, meaning Larson lovers have something to tide themselves over with until The Marvels.

Starring many actors giving arguably their career best performances, it’s now available on Netflix. The lovingly awkward Michael Cera, the luminescent Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Alison Pill, Brandon Routh… basically a cavalcade of stars who have all become big names in their own right.

Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Alison Pill, Brandon Routh, Aubrey Plaza, Mae Whitman & Brie Larson star in Edgar Wright's kick-ass adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novel.



Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/sNbJuPt2Hj — Netflix (@netflix) January 2, 2023

Scott Pilgrim is a rare comic book movie not adapted from one of the big three of comics publishing, with it instead coming from independent publisher Oni Press. The bizarre and irreverent comic getting a big screen adaptation feels like a shock move, especially before the height of comic book cinema ushered in by The Avengers a few years later.

It’s also an oddity in it being director Wright’s only comic book adaptation, with him famously stepping away from Ant-Man following a prolonged development hell. Scott Pilgrim was a trailblazer in many aspects for its auteur-like vision and aesthetic which let you know it was definitely based on a comic.

Larson in the years since has become a massive name, as have many of her co-stars from Scott Pilgrim. Perhaps this is the film to credit for her rise to Captain Marvel, as well as to stardom. The big sequel to her 2019 flick is due out July 2023.