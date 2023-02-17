Brie Larson’s trolls sharpen their knives as ‘The Marvels’ gears up to release in the midst of an MCU crisis

Knee-jerk reactions are all the rage these days, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase Five already teetering on the brink of crisis in the eyes of many after a wave of unsavory announcements, reveals, and revelations.

Anyone hoping that the conclusion of the divisive Phase Four would wipe the slate clean and see the Multiverse Saga ignite with a bang were left sorely disappointed when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania landed with a thud as the second worst-reviewed of the MCU’s 31 features to date.

Not only has that instantly tempered expectations for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty given that Jeff Loveness is penning both, but a swift knock-on effect has seen The Marvels placed in the crosshairs of those who have now become more convinced than ever that Brie Larson’s second headline outing as Carol Danvers is destined to follow a similar trajectory.

Quantumania is probably one of the last times I can really stomach/look past all the uh, what would the word be. MCUisms? I can feel it getting tired I know at least Guardians will have the Gunn Flavor but if the Marvels has all that house style sauce on it it might be joever idk — BERT MCSKREEENK (@Bert_McSkreeenk) February 17, 2023

#AntManAndTheWasp Quantumania is terrible and the MCU is taking the most epic nosedive and The Marvels will be when it hits rock bottom — keeeny (@KennyBoi95) February 17, 2023

The Marvels seeing me not like Quantumania pic.twitter.com/G6b1CHUMKR — Daboy🕷 Thank You Takahashi (@Daboyui) February 17, 2023

Quantumania is promising something good in the beginning but gets off of its trails very quickly. It's a very disappointing misfire at the beginning of a new phase. Now I am not even sure about the Guardians now. But definitely gonna skip The Marvels. — Alen Sufli🇪🇸🇬🇧 (@alensufli) February 16, 2023

After quantumania I’m VERY worried about the marvels 😬 — HMTV (@hmtv__) February 16, 2023

quantumania being flop… THE MARVELS STAY WITH ME — ᅠ ✰ ᅠ (@andromaedam) February 15, 2023

Of course, the Nia DaCosta-directed sequel isn’t the next movie out of the gate, but James Gunn’s presence as the writer and director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – as well as the near-universal adoration of the first two installments – has created the perception (which isn’t unfounded in the slightest) that the cosmic misfits will be immune from the worrying downturn in quality that’s seen all three of the worst-rated installments in MCU history land within the space of just 13 months.

When you consider that development, production, and release is slowing down on the Disney Plus side of the equation, too, then it doesn’t take a genius to explain why the bubble potentially bursting for real is a concern.