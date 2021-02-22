Bruce Campbell’s Reportedly Joined Doctor Strange 2 In Mysterious Role

Seeing as it’ll dive into the Marvel multiverse, we know to expect a bevy of scene-stealing cameos in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from various iconic superhero stars. But the Sam Raimi movie just wouldn’t be complete without a cameo from his old collaborator Bruce Campbell, as the Evil Dead actor has turned up for at least a brief role in almost all of Raimi’s films.

We’ve yet to have it outright confirmed that Campbell will be in Doctor Strange 2, but the evidence is certainly beginning to stack up. For one thing, the star has given a big hint about it happening in his latest social media update, as he shared a video which made clear he was in London. And, wouldn’t you know it, that’s exactly where DS2 is shooting right now. It seems pretty unlikely that he’s hopped across the Atlantic just for fun, given the state of the world, so he must be there for a job.

Quarantine short film #1: London intersection. pic.twitter.com/JYXAmubLTR — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) February 21, 2021

Still not enough evidence for you? Well, Giant Freakin Robot is reporting today that their sources have informed them Campbell is indeed involved in Doctor Strange 2. They aren’t able to say as yet what role he’ll be playing or how much screen time he’ll get, but GFR’s intel is another sign that Campbell will pop up in some capacity.

Of course, the actor previously made his mark on the Marvel world with his hilarious cameos in Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, each time playing a different obnoxious character that Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker runs into. Could Raimi resurrect this running gag in his MCU debut and have Campbell portray someone who makes life difficult for Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme while he’s trying to save reality? Perhaps.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is due to also shoot in New York, Los Angeles and Vancouver and is set for release in just over a year’s time on March 25th, 2022.