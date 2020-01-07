Bruce Campbell Asks Kevin Smith For A Role In Mallrats 2

Who doesn’t love Bruce Campbell? Seriously, he’s become synonymous with cult horror flicks, playing the lead in Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead series. The man known as The Chin is something of a B-movie legend and now it appears he’s gunning for a role in Kevin Smith’s upcoming sequelÂ Mallrats 2.

In a post on Twitter recently, Campbell mentioned that work on the pic has already begun, but he couldn’t leave it at that, adding that he would very much like to play a part in the movie, specifically the role of the Milk Man.

You can see the full tweet below:

Kevin Smith Reveals MALLRATS Sequel is in the Works – Nerdist. Kevin. Can I play the Milk Man? Seriously. https://t.co/cE2o8t8c7m — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) January 7, 2020

Final Jay And Silent Bob Reboot Poster Features Nearly Every Cameo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s possible some of you have just been struck with a new thought: a film in which Jay and Silent Bob exist in the same universe as the chainsaw-wielding Ash. Plus, the potential for Mallrats 2 to make numerous references to Evil Dead is bound to have fans of both franchises wetting themselves with glee.

Campbell’s tweet comes just a few days after Smith posted on Instagram, showing an image of himself donned in a hooded robe and holding a lightsaber with the words “MAY THE CLERKS BE WITH YOU” Photoshopped in. In the rather longÂ post, theÂ Clerks writer and director spoke about his joy regarding the success of theÂ Jay And Silent Bob Reboot and made some references to upcoming projects, including Clerks 3.

The originalÂ Mallrats came out in 1995 and despite it not being a massive hit, it gained instant cult status. As such, a followup is way overdue and hopefully will be worth the wait.

Sadly, we don’t know much about Mallrats 2 at the moment, but we (and we imagine a lot of people reading this) can confidently say that adding Bruce Campbell to the roster can only make the long-awaited sequel even more exciting.

Smith, if you’re reading this (and he totally is!), hire Groovy Bruce immediately.