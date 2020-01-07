Bruce Campbell Asks Kevin Smith For A Role In Mallrats 2
Who doesn’t love Bruce Campbell? Seriously, he’s become synonymous with cult horror flicks, playing the lead in Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead series. The man known as The Chin is something of a B-movie legend and now it appears he’s gunning for a role in Kevin Smith’s upcoming sequelÂ Mallrats 2.
In a post on Twitter recently, Campbell mentioned that work on the pic has already begun, but he couldn’t leave it at that, adding that he would very much like to play a part in the movie, specifically the role of the Milk Man.
You can see the full tweet below:
Kevin Smith Reveals MALLRATS Sequel is in the Works – Nerdist.
Kevin. Can I play the Milk Man? Seriously. https://t.co/cE2o8t8c7m
— Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) January 7, 2020
It’s possible some of you have just been struck with a new thought: a film in which Jay and Silent Bob exist in the same universe as the chainsaw-wielding Ash. Plus, the potential for Mallrats 2 to make numerous references to Evil Dead is bound to have fans of both franchises wetting themselves with glee.
Campbell’s tweet comes just a few days after Smith posted on Instagram, showing an image of himself donned in a hooded robe and holding a lightsaber with the words “MAY THE CLERKS BE WITH YOU” Photoshopped in. In the rather longÂ post, theÂ Clerks writer and director spoke about his joy regarding the success of theÂ Jay And Silent Bob Reboot and made some references to upcoming projects, including Clerks 3.
View this post on Instagram
2019 was seriously one of the best years of my life! So many of my dreams came true this year, as well as a few big things too dazzling to even dare dream about! From the return of @jayandsilentbob, to having my career literally cemented at the legendary @chinesetheatres, to Clerks being accepted into the @librarycongress – 2019 kept giving and giving! Sooooo glad I didnâ€™t drop dead back in 2018, because I wouldâ€™ve missed all the stuff I listed with my pic. Thank you to everyone who supported the #jayandsilentbob #rebootroadshow Tour: weâ€™ve made over 3 million bucks from our 2 @fathomevents screenings and the 37 cities weâ€™ve visited so far (Tour resumes January 10th in Oakland for another 25 cities through Feb 26). Many thanks for powering my dopey dream of reopening the Askewniverse and making me and @jaymewes feel so welcomed in all your towns and cities! Itâ€™s gonna be hard for 2020 to measure up to 2019 – but Iâ€™m off to a fun start by writing stuff for Brodie Bruce & Co. to say in the new script Iâ€™m calling TWILIGHT OF THE MALLRATS! The CLERKS III script is also underway, so weâ€™ll see which flick will be my first film of the roaring 20â€™s! But tonight, I end the year like I always do – standing on the stage at the @hollywoodimprov with @ralphgarman, making BABBLE until the Ball drops (a few tix left at the link in my bio)! It was a decade that began badly with COP OUT and the TOO FAT TO FLY incident. The decade of the Red State Tour, @tuskthemovie and @yogahosers! It was the decade in which I almost died of a massive heart attack, and the decade where I went Vegan and got down to my high school weight! Who knows what the next decade holds in store for us – but Iâ€™m ready to turn the page and find out! Happy New Year, my friends! (Jedi Kev piece by @giovanni_hollywood2008.) #KevinSmith #newyearseve #2019
The originalÂ Mallrats came out in 1995 and despite it not being a massive hit, it gained instant cult status. As such, a followup is way overdue and hopefully will be worth the wait.
Sadly, we don’t know much about Mallrats 2 at the moment, but we (and we imagine a lot of people reading this) can confidently say that adding Bruce Campbell to the roster can only make the long-awaited sequel even more exciting.
Smith, if you’re reading this (and he totally is!), hire Groovy Bruce immediately.
