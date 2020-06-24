Bruce Campbell Reveals The Updated Title For New Evil Dead Movie

Earlier this month, Bruce Campbell revealed the first details on the next installment in the Evil Dead franchise. As directed by Irish filmmaker Lee Cronin and produced by creator Sam Raimi, Campbell promised the movie would have a female lead and be called Evil Dead Now. Just a few weeks later though, he’s revealed that the pic has got itself a new title, which probably works a lot better.

While speaking to Diabolique Magazine, the Ash actor explained that the “official” title is not Evil Dead Now anymore, but Evil Dead Rise. He also teased that another draft of the script is on the way and that the storyline would move things away from the franchise’s standard “cabin in the woods” setting.

“The official name is Evil Dead Rise,” Campbell said. “We’re getting a new draft in. I don’t think anything will happen until 2021. Full bore ahead, we’re very excited about it. A whole, new ballgame. No more cabin in the woods.”

Campbell will not be reprising his iconic role in Rise, as he’s sticking to his decision to retire from playing Ash after Starz cancelled Ash Vs. The Evil Dead back in 2018. As said above, the next protagonist to read from the Necronomicon will be a woman, similar to Jane Levy taking the lead in the 2013 Evil Dead reboot. It’s unclear if Cronin’s film will take place in the original continuity or not, but going by Campbell’s original comments, it seems that it will, albeit loosely, with the star alluding to a plan for future movies to feature different heroes each time.

The original intention was to start shooting this year, but the delay to 2021 that Campbell mentions is only to be expected given the current health crisis. At least the filmmakers are using the time to punch up the screenplay, including giving it a more effective title. It’s still feasible, though, that the new Evil Dead movie, or Evil Dead Rise, could be in theaters next year.