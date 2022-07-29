Soon, the Evil Dead Rise movie will come to HBO Max. It is a new installment in the long-running and famously graphic franchise and, while many movies today connect to the past for hits of nostalgia high, Bruce Campbell says this will not.

The actor known for playing Ash and being the Pizza Poppa who always gets paid reveals the choice in an article published by Inverse today. Essentially, Campbell says it comes from the revelation in 1992’s Army of Darkness of there being multiple Necronomicon books out there and so finding where the others are was what ultimately crafted the Los Angeles-set story.

“Basically, there’s no connection to any of the movies. I think it’s going to be sort of like that from now on. It’s all about the books now, and there are three of them. We found that out in Army of Darkness. These three books could be anywhere. So where did the book wind up now? And whose hands did it fall into? And what happens? [Director] Lee Cronin, who Sam handpicked, did an excellent job. He’s gonna be a busy boy because he knows what he’s doing.”

In other parts of the report, Campbell also says he wants to see an animated and science-fiction future-set series for the Evil Dead franchise in the future. He also muses about doing a re-edit of the original trilogy or supervising one, and, Campbell says he is a bit involved with the production of new stories in the franchise, and, when he is, he sneaks in things in order to honor the past.

“But I’m always very involved in the sound. I sit in on the mix of the movie to make sure it’s got the stuff. And I can also sneak in some of the old Evil Dead sound effects from 40 years ago. They’re all digitized.”

Evil Dead Rise does not have a set release date yet as of this story being filed. It stars Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, and Morgan Davies, and original film director Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell are back behind the camera in executive producer roles, respectively, too.