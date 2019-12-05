Bruce Campbell Says He’d Like To Play Superman

Of all the actors in the world who’d volunteer to take on the role of the Man Of Steel, probably not many think that Bruce Campbell would throw his hat into the ring. But it appears that’s exactly what he’s done. In a post on Twitter recently, the B-movie star expressed interest in donning the red cape to play Superman.

His tweet was short and sweet, but it doesn’t take too much deciphering to know what he’s getting at.

Even though Campbell has a little bit of experience working on superhero movies (he played small parts in the first three Spider-Man films as well as offering his voice to their respective video game adaptations), he’s probably not the first person you might think of to fill Superman’s tight-bonding underwear.

It’d certainly be interesting to see how the Chinned Wonder would interpret the Man Of Steel as he flies around saving the City of Metropolis, but it’s fair to say he’s best known more for playing cult heroes in goofy horror flicks, such as Elvis in Bubba Ho-Tep. His most notable role to date, of course, is playing Ash in the first three Evil Dead films (which were all directed by Raimi).

Then again, he could just be joking, but even if he is, there are definitely people out there who'd love to see him take on the role. Fans on Twitter were already expressing similar interest in Campbell as the Last Son Of Krypton.

Put me down as team Geezer Superman. I always thought you would have been an iconic Superman. Filming Kingdome Come like "Lord of the Rings" (3 films) might be the way to reset the DC film universe. — Evan Kayne (@Evan_Kayne) December 2, 2019

@TheCW @TheCWSupergirl @TheCW_Legends Please make this happen in some capacity with your crazy crossover multiverse stuff. It's too perfect and Bruce has the largest "amazing person to under appreciated actor ratio" on the planet! — Liz (@PeepsKing) November 26, 2019

Please don't tease me like this. That would be a Superman movie I would go see in theaters. — Bucket6six (@Bucketsixsix) November 26, 2019

The world proves again and again that people want more interesting stories like #thejoker #brucecampbell as Superman would be a hit #dccomics wake up! — crazysalmon (@Pells_) December 4, 2019

I'd totally be on board for this type of Superman. It would be, dare I say, groovy. — Legion Art (@Matthew02223022) November 27, 2019

Tell us, would you be into seeing Bruce Campbell star in a Superman film? Sound off in the usual place down below and let us know.