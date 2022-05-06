Doctor Stange in the Multiverse of Madness marks legendary director Sam Raimi’s return to superhero movies, so it’s only right that one of Raimi’s most frequent collaborators returns.

Since starring in Raimi’s 1981 film The Evil Dead, Bruce Campbell has gone on to cameo in multiple of the director’s films including the original Spider-Man trilogy. Campbell is back for Doctor Strange 2. But what exactly is he doing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Bruce Campbell’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ cameo explained

Image via Marvel Studios / Disney

Bruce Campbell shows up twice during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: first when Strange and America Chavez arrive in a new multiverse to escape the Scarlett Witch, and again in the movie’s second post-credits scene.

Campbell plays a street vendor selling pizza balls. Upon arriving in a new universe, Chavez takes a portion of these balls explaining to Strange that, in most universes food is completely free.

After saying this, Campbell’s character confronts Chavez and Strange demanding payment for the food. He argues back and forth with Chavez before Strange steps in to calm him down. Having enough of the conversation Strange casts a spell on Campbell to make him repeatedly punch himself in the face. Chavez asks Strange how long the spell will last to which the Sorcerer responds saying it could take a couple of weeks.

Bruce Campbell’s post-credits scene cameo

Image via Marvel / Disney

In the post-credits scene, we head back to Campbell still sitting in his food stand striking himself in the face before suddenly it stops. After taking a second to confirm, Campbell looks straight down the camera and says “It’s finally over” not only speaking about the spell but also referencing the film.