Bruce Willis Is Unrecognizable In His Creepy Halloween Costume

Bruce Willis is one of the most recognizable movie stars we have. His studied face has appeared in many blockbuster movies since the 1980s, including Die Hard, The Fifth Element, and The Sixth Sense.

It’s hard for a man with that much of a famous face to do anything and not be recognized, but he somehow pulled it off on Halloween. Willis put on prosthetics over his face and a bandage around his chin. His hair looked wild and he wore a sweater and jeans. Honestly, it’s hard to tell who he’s supposed to be but it definitely doesn’t look like him at all.

It’s especially weird because he looks like a real person, just not a recognizable one. Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, went on Instagram and shared pictures of what her husband was wearing. Willis posed with his two daughters: Mabel, 9, and Evelyn 7. Mabel was a court jester and Evelyn was in an inflatable unicorn costume.

Check it out below:

Willis got married 12 years ago, and his wife posted a nice tribute in honor of the anniversary.

“Boy I sure do love this guy to the moon and back! Even though there’s been times I would have loved to take him to the moon, drop him off, and come back solo! 🌚🤣 That’s what 12 years of marriage looks like, right? We’ve had our fair share of floating-on-air ups and disheartening downs. But he is my person. There’s no one I would want to go through this crazy thing called marriage with than with him. He’s my family, he’s given me the family (and more) I dreamed of and I love him to my core. Happy 12th anniversary my sweet.”

The actor has been fairly busy lately, with a slew of movies in the pipeline. He’ll next appear in Deadlock, which follows the story of a group of mercenaries holding a nuclear power plant hostage. That movie comes out on December 3.

Bruce Willis is also going to appear in the upcoming futuristic sci-fi thriller Apex, where five hunters pay to hunt a man on a deserted island. That comes out on Nov. 12.