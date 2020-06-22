Bruce Willis Prepares For An Alien Invasion In First Cosmic Sin Photo

Still looking every inch the action star, Bruce Willis will soon be returning to the sci-fi genre with Edward Drake’s Cosmic Sin and a new photo, available below, shows the actor in a space suit, bringing back memories of his role in Armageddon. The pic comes courtesy of the Virtual Cannes Market, where Cosmic Sin is being shipped around for international distribution, having previously been picked up by Saban Films for North American release.

Willis plays James Ford in Cosmic Sin, part of a group of soldiers in a futuristic world where aliens are wreaking havoc by infecting and taking over human hosts. The sci-fi movie was written by Corey Large with director Drake, who’s also involved in Willis’s upcoming film Breach. As well as Willis, Cosmic Sin features Frank Grillo, Adelaide Kane and Luke Wilson, with the pic currently in post-production.

Of course, the 65-year-old Willis has a long association with science fiction, including roles in 12 Monkeys and The Fifth Element. More recently, he appeared in genre movies such as Surrogates and Looper, to name a few, and generally continues to rack up an impressive number of parts each year. As well as turning out a solid amount of action movies, including more recently what appears to be an intense home invasion thriller in Survive the Night, Willis regularly finds time for notable supporting and cameo performances, too.

We’re always fans of the action icon, though it’s currently not looking likely that we’ll get another outing for him as John McClane, with a planned sixth film in the Die Hard franchise scrapped as part of Disney’s merger with 20th Century Fox. We may still get a reboot for the series, but it’s unclear how heavily Willis would be involved. For now, though, this first glimpse at Cosmic Sin shows that he’s just as home as always in a space suit, presumably with some one-liners in store, too.