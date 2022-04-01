Bruce Willis’ wife thanks fans for their support following his aphasia diagnosis

Bruce Willis and his family are taking in all of the kindness and support shown by friends, fans, and loved ones after his retirement announcement.

Alongside his retirement, the family also shared that Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia, a neurological condition that affects one’s ability to comprehend and convey language. With that diagnosis, Willis, with the support of those closest to him, decided that it was time to retire from his career to focus on another love, his family. His wife, Emma, recently shared gratitude via her Instagram story, thanking everyone for their support and love.

After his family shared the announcement regarding Willis’ health just two days ago, those who love him have taken to social media to share their gratitude for his career, friendship, and the impact he has made on the entertainment realm as a whole. Willis’ extremely lengthy catalog of projects serves as a testament to his talent and passion, and his family made it clear that his fans were as important to him as Willis is to them.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

Willis has several films coming out this year, including White Elephant, Corrective Measures, and Paradise City. While he’s stepping away from his performing duties, it’s clear that the career he loves so much created a community of supporters who will always have his back.