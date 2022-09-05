‘Bullet Train’ leads the weekend’s abysmally slow international box office

The box office has been chugging along at a low over the last few weeks and this weekend was no different. Despite newcomers joining theaters last week, it was August’s Bullet Train that rose to the top again.

According to international box office figures via Deadline, thanks to its opening in Japan, Bullet Train garnered $9.8 million dollars over the weekend surpassing $100 million in off sure markets and approaching an impressive $200 million at the global box office.

Surprisingly, another film from earlier this year landed a high place at the global box office, this time meme sensation Minions: The Rise of Gru. The children’s film earnt $8.94 million further adding to its overall total which is approaching $900 million.

Other films that performed well this past weekend were Top Gun: Maverick as it continues its unprecedented domination of the year’s box office, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Nope, and DC League of Super-Pets.

While ticket sales have been low recently these numbers were given a handy boost in the UK over the weekend thanks to National Cinema Day. On this day tickets at more than 600 theaters were discounted heavily enticing more moviegoers to venture out and see something new.

It remains to be seen how the box office will go rounding out September as there look to be no major film releases planned for the month. That being said, there is plenty of new movies on their way and perhaps these will kickstart things once again.