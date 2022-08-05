‘Bullet Train’ star wants the lead role in ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ movie

In an alternate universe, perhaps the prospect of a film based on a beloved video game would generate unrestrained excitement rather than the cautious anxiety we tend to react with. Indeed, game-based screen adaptations have a long history of falling on the unfavorable side for critics and audiences alike. And while the likes of The Witcher and Arcane have begun pulling the pendulum back in a big way, we still have a long way to go until we’re completely comfortable getting excited about such projects.

But one such project is generating a specific brand of hype from a lead role hopeful; indeed, Andrew Koji, who just made his turn as The Father in the action comedy Bullet Train, is crossing his fingers for starring in the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima film, based on the Game of the Year-nominated action-adventure title of the same name.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Koji revealed his love for the game and the confidence that he believes he could bring to the lead role of Jin Sakai, who players take control of in the game.

I’m going after Ghost of Tsushima — that’s what I’m going to do. I would love that. I think I can do a really good Jin Sakai. I can bring my own spin to it. I’ve played [the video game] twice now. I was thinking about it because [the adaptation has] been on the horizon, all the team talking about it. It would have to stand by itself, because the game’s so good.

The game follows the aforementioned samurai on a mission to protect Tsushima Island from Mongol invaders. Players control Sekai across an open world, engaging in combat either directly or via stealth tactics.

It will be a while before we see Ghost of Tsushima ride onto the big screen, but for those of you looking for some kind of benchmark, the last bit of news we got about it was April 12 of this year, when Takashi Doscher was revealed as the film’s screenplay writer.