Bus Driver Goes Viral For Roasting Shang-Chi Action Scene

The bus fight from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the best action scenes from any Hollywood blockbuster we’ve seen this year, marrying seamless visual effects to intricate hand-to-hand choreography in order to craft one of the movie’s standout sequences.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton admitted it was part of his earliest pitch to Marvel Studios, while entire behind the scenes videos have been dedicated to showcasing how it all came together to form a frenzied scrap between Simu Liu’s title hero and the goons sent by his father to bring him home.

However, one person who wasn’t impressed was a California bus operator, who almost instantly went viral after embarking on a lengthy Twitter thread explaining everything wrong with Shang-Chi‘s phenomenal fisticuffs, and you can get a taster of what they bore umbrage with below.

Finally watching Shang-Chi, here as a bus operator to rate the SFT transit factors of The Bus Scene: — Mack, yes, That Mack (@that_mc) November 13, 2021

But the bus is headed south on Noe at 21st St, they are seriously off route! pic.twitter.com/nyWl8c7FIA — Mack, yes, That Mack (@that_mc) November 13, 2021

Our bus operator, played by Michael-Anthony Taylor, discovers his service brake isn't working. He's mashing on the treadle (pedal) and not stopping. That's terrible! And he's wearing earphones. That's terrible. He definitely could be charged with an avoidable incident by SFT. pic.twitter.com/NjPG7RwRmP — Mack, yes, That Mack (@that_mc) November 13, 2021

Operator wasn't even wearing his seat belt! Workmans Comp not going to cover this. Also: Fall on Board. pic.twitter.com/4VCTC1jpKx — Mack, yes, That Mack (@that_mc) November 13, 2021

The whole thing is hilarious, and you can bet that when Kevin Feige and his team were putting together the 25th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they would never have imagined that a real-life bus operator would be dismantling Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in painstaking detail on Twitter, especially when it’s been trending all weekend having been added to Disney Plus.