As the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will wrap up story strands that have been developing ever since Princess Leia dispatched C-3PO and R2-D2 to seek out Obi-Wan’s help on Tatooine. To do this satisfyingly, director J.J. Abrams will need to reference events and characters from across the saga which means that a good knowledge of the movies up to this point is all but required.

As such, C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels, who’s played the half loveable/half infuriating golden droid ever since 1977’s A New Hope, has a tip for fans. Speaking in an interview with SFX, he explained that:

“There are only two months to go until Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits cinemas. The circle is now complete. The saga is almost over and the story just about told.”

He also said that fans should watch “an episode a week to get ready,” starting with The Phantom Menace. He’s right, too, as when all’s said and done there’ll be nine films across three separate trilogies, and one a week sounds like a pretty decent viewing experience.

It’s interesting that he’s gone with the chronological watching order rather than watching them by release date, but I suppose as someone who’s appeared in all of the main saga, he feels they’re better as one long epic story.

But, by all accounts, this will almost certainly be Daniels’ last time in the role, as the trailers seem to indicate that ol’ Threepio might not be long for this world. We’ve seen fan theories that a character is carrying around a part of his head in one scene, and in another he’s seen saying that wants to take “one last look at [his] friends.” As such, I’m sure there won’t be a dry eye in the house when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.