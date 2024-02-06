‘Cabrini’ movie release date, trailer, cast, and more

The film will portray the incredible life of the Italian-American saint as she battled destitution and sexism to make a better world.

Movies about saints tend to invoke notions of the past, when miracles weren’t so easily explained away by science. The upcoming release Cabrini looks set to change that.

Recommended Videos

The biographical film follows the life of Frances Xavier Cabrini, an Italian-American nun who became the first ever U.S citizen to be canonized by the Catholic Church. Even without the supposed miracles that led to her beatification, and later canonization, she lived an incredibly rich and interesting life that spanned two continents, and was known as a savior for numerous orphans in her native Italy and her adopted home in the States. She’s also the effective intercessor for finding parking spaces, a nod to her time in New York City.

The movie is following in the footsteps of shows like The Chosen (produced by the same studio as the film, Angel Studios), a Christianity-first show that focuses on making an artful piece of content instead of simply preaching.

Cabrini been getting some smashing early reviews, and as of the publication of this article sits at an impressive 100% on RT. So, even if you’re not a devoted church goer, you’re likely to enjoy the film.

If you’re excited about this upcoming release, then read ahead for our guide to the Cabrini release date, trailer, cast, and more!

When will Cabrini be released?

Image via Angel Studios

Fittingly (considering the trailblazing nature of its subject), Cabrini will be released in the U.S on Mar. 8, International Women’s Day. It will also be released on the U.K. on this date.

Internationally, the release date will vary, but it’s set to show across the E.U. and Latin America.

Is there a trailer for Cabrini?

Yes! In fact, there are two. You can watch the main theatrical trailer above, and a second one that was released in Jan. 2024 here.

The trailer confirms that some of the film will be in Italian, and that the theme of strong women will be a key one. The sexism and xenophobia that the titular character suffered through will also be examined, as will the poverty that newly arrived immigrants to the big city faced.

Who are the cast of Cabrini?

Image via Angel Studios

The cast of Cabrini will be mostly unknown to U.S audiences, but there are some recognizable faces in there. The main character, Frances Cabrini, is played by Cristiana Dell’Anna, who was recently in the fantastic Mixed by Erry, available on Netflix. St. Elsewhere star David Morse takes on the part of Archbishop Corrigan, who was the third Archbishop of New York. He was a controversial figure who was known for his bigotry against newly arrived Italian immigrants, justifying his banishment of them from Irish churches because he considered them “not very clean.”

Other names include famous opera tenor Rolando Villazón, Academy Award nominee Giancarlo Giannini, and 3rd Rock from the Sun favorite John Lithgow. Federico Castelluccio of The Sopranos also makes an appearance.

What is the plot of Cabrini?

Image via Angel Studios

Cabrini will follow the life of Frances Cabrini, a Catholic nun who spent her life helping orphaned children in her native Italy, and later New York City, where she was sent by Pope Leo XIII. She initially wanted to go to China, but was instead sent to the New World at the behest of the Papacy in order to help the masses of Italian immigrants who were living in squalor in the country.

Cabrini faced many obstacles during her life, from intense poverty in her homeland, to sexism and anti-Italian sentiment in America. She was also known to have a number of health issues. However, her fighting spirit allowed her to make a huge difference in the lives of hundreds of poor, abandoned children as she set up dozens of missionary institutions dedicated to helping the destitute, well before any sort of social safety net had been enacted in the States. She also battled the bigoted Archbishop Corrigan, who only allowed Italian immigrants to attend Mass in the basements of Irish churches. The film will cover these efforts and more.

Cabrini was said to have repaired the sight of a blind baby, as well as healed a terminally ill member of her congregation. It is not confirmed if the film will portray these supposed miracles, or stick to showcasing her phenomenal charitable efforts.

Cabrini has an astounding legacy, with well over 40 churches and 30 educational institutions named for her. Their locations span the entire globe, with outposts in Latin America, the Philippines, and Europe. There are also six hospitals that carry (or carried) her name, including two she founded. Despite her role as the effective intercessor for finding parking spaces, we don’t think there will be any scenes of her explaining her top tips for parking in NYC, a la George Costanza in Seinfeld.