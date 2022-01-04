Can Boba Fett beat Darth Vader?

With The Book of Boba Fett officially underway on Disney Plus, new light is being shed on the iconic Star Wars character that has had fans daydreaming of his return for the past forty years. When last we left the ruthless bounty hunter, he had surprisingly appeared during another Disney Plus show, The Madalorian. However, his reintroduction left some serious questions on the table, number one being: how the heck did Boba Fett escape the Sarlacc?

If fans remember, Boba Fett presumably met his doom during the fight at Jabba’s Sail Barge in Return of the Jedi. Yet falling into the Sarlacc Pit never stopped some die-hard believers from claiming that the steely antihero may have survived his 1,000 years of digestion.

Patton Oswalt’s famously improvised Parks and Recreation filibuster foretells the famed gunslinger’s return, and after episode one of The Book of Boba Fett, he’s not far off.

The sheer fact that Book of Boba Fett exists is a dead giveaway that Fett did, in fact, cheat death, and anyone tough enough to do such a thing immediately brings another question to mind. After all, “in a galaxy far, far away,” death is synonymous with another cold-blooded persona.

Could Boba Fett fight Darth Vader ⏤ and win? Non-canonically they do come to blows, and it ends with quite a twist. Take a look at this article detailing their legendary battle.

New 'The Book of Boba Fett' character posters 1 of 3

Click to skip Mayor Mok Shaiz's Majordomo

Garsa Fwip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Essentially Fett and Vader are both after Han Solo, and when the two cross paths in that pursuit, neither will let the other have the satisfaction of capturing him. What follows is a fight between Fett’s gadgetry and Vader’s force prowess, and they’re pretty evenly matched, so much so that the fight ends in a stalemate and both go their separate ways.

Still, because their fight is not accepted as canon by Lucasfilm or Disney, we may never know who would truly win in a fight between the two villains. Although, betting against the most powerful Force user of all time seems like a bad call, even if the bounty hunter he’s up against is a literal one-man army.

While Disney expands the Star Wars universe with a plethora of new content, only time will tell where they take Boba Fett. As a mental exercise, we can only hope that someday the two will trade punches, and how mind-bendingly awesome it could be.

Until then, we’ll just be glad that we get more Star Wars content to enjoy. Check out episode two of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus, airing tomorrow at 12am PST.