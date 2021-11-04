Sony is gearing up to introduce one of its most unique Marvel characters to its film universe early next year, and that character is Morbius. Portrayed in the upcoming film by Jared Leto, Michael Morbius is a biochemist who attempts to cure himself of a rare blood disease and winds up turning himself into a living vampire.

Like traditional vampires, Morbius has quite a few bat-like abilities including retractable claws and fangs, but along with these, he also has a variety of different upgraded abilities like superhuman strength, speed, stamina, and reflexes.

With many similarities to traditional vampires, the obvious follow-up question is how Morbius deals with exposure to sunlight.

Can Morbius go in the sun?

Despite what you may think, Morbius can, in fact, move around freely in the sunlight. It isn’t the best thing for him, since he is sensitive to sunlight exposure in his eyes and skin, but the good news is that it won’t kill him.

A bigger problem for Morbius⏤and his main weakness in the comics and likely the upcoming film⏤is his hunger for blood. Like traditional vampires, Morbius needs to consume fresh blood in order to remain healthy, and if he goes for long stretches without it, he becomes weak and loses control of himself.

There’s going to be plenty more revealed about how the character of Morbius has been adapted for the big screen when the movie drops early in 2022. Until then, you can check out the latest trailer for the film here.