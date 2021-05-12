CancelGalGadot Trends As The Internet Tries To Cancel The DCEU Star

Gal Gadot is trending on Twitter today as the internet turns against her following the Wonder Woman star’s response to the escalating Israel-Palestine conflict.

Gadot, who’s Israeli, shared a message about the crisis that’s unfolding in her native country and Gaza on social media. The actress opened by saying how her “heart breaks” and that the conflict is “a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long.” She continues to note that “Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation,” and “our neighbors deserve the same.” Gadot then goes on to state that she prays for “the unimaginable hostility to end.”

You can see the message for yourself below:

Though the actress’ response talks of peace and of calling for an end to the war, Gadot’s message has caused widespread backlash, as people believe her wording implicitly supports Israel’s actions against Palestine and denies the country’s culpability. This criticism has also led to Gadot’s past history in the military coming back into the conversation. In case you’re not aware, the actress served two years in the Israel Defense Forces.

Her critics are certainly not holding back on Twitter and the accusations being thrown at her are as strong as you can get, with some labelling the star as being responsible for “taking innocent Palestinian lives,” of being a Zionist and supporting “ethnic cleansing and violence towards Palestinians.”

See for yourself below:

She’s a killer, a zionist & a racist. She served in IDF yet she’s pretending to be a super hero!!!!! #cancelGalGadot pic.twitter.com/BFqSyfqBa8 — جود (@AwdJude) May 12, 2021

This Zionist approves the killing of plaestines 👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎 #cancelGalGadot https://t.co/M9BE5qamC7 — Dana Jor (@DanaJor4) May 12, 2021

shame on you shame on you you don't belong to us #cancelGalGadot — Alvin (@deadfeell) May 12, 2021

#cancelGalGadot She served in the Israeli Defence Forces and took part in killing innocent Palestinians. Then made a statement showing “sympathy” for them. Maybe she forgot about the innocent children being set on fire? Or grenades being thrown into a Mosque? — SPEAKINGTHETRUTH (@EXPOSINGMEDIA_) May 12, 2021

No words can describe this little shit #cancelGalGadot — Gh🎎🇵🇸🇸🇦 (@29belle5) May 12, 2021

Can’t believe someone like her still has the spotlight in the industry. #cancelGalGadot — bo peeeep ☀️🌈 (@afteryul) May 12, 2021

Everyone, unfollow Gal Gadot on ig. Let’s set the record for most followers lost. Make it hurt. 😈#GalGadot #CancelGalGadot pic.twitter.com/v1EAmEwGk8 — Lee Samuel (@NelSertium) May 12, 2021

Reminder that Gal Gadot served in the IDF for two years. Not only has she publicly supported Israel all her life, but she also took part in taking innocent Palestinian lives. #FreePalestine #GazaUnderAttack #IsraeliTerrorism #SaveSheikhJarrah #Palestine #PalestinianLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/iImros9PFM — Mo #FreePalestine🇵🇸 (@nxrcissisticc) May 12, 2021

this is literally what gal gadot said lol pic.twitter.com/87aI6gcXXa — memetaza (@memetazaa) May 12, 2021

Just another reminder that Gal Gadot is a Zionist and has long supported the ethnic cleansing and violence towards Palestinians. https://t.co/e3niuZ8F21 — mika 🔪 (@RIPmika) May 12, 2021

Your Neighbors have a name Gal Gadot. And you belong to oppressor's side. You made it clear again. https://t.co/w5cbCu3yQv — Hara✨ (@Mystic_riverrr) May 12, 2021

the fact that gal gadot couldn’t bring herself to say palestine or palestinians once but instead refers to them as neighbours is very telling — toni (@r0sestardust) May 12, 2021

Reminder Gal Gadot served in the IDF for two years where she not only witnessed the ethnic cleansing of Palestine firsthand but also actively supported it. How can you advocate to stop the vicious cycle of terror when you are standing on the frontlines enabling it #FreePalestine https://t.co/aAmoKKhBs1 — TTP 🌸 (@thetaeprint) May 12, 2021

Gal Gadot wanting the violence to end while also having served in the IDF and constantly supporting Israel’s actions pic.twitter.com/oPjvegShuc — saeed (@HurtCopain_) May 12, 2021

Don't let gal star at wonder woman, she's a KILLER not a hero #cancelGalGadot — Radosly ✨ (@Radosly_) May 12, 2021

As you can see, there’s clearly a lot of outrage, with this scandal making the backlash that Gadot received for releasing her celebrity-filled “Imagine” singalong video during the early days of the pandemic seem minuscule in comparison. So far, the DCEU star has yet to respond to this eruption of anger, but if it persists, she may have to release a statement that makes her feelings clear if she wishes to salvage her reputation.

While we wait to see what happens, Gal Gadot remains attached to multiple upcoming projects in various stages of production, including – but not limited to – Red Notice, Death on the Nile, Cleopatra and Heart of Stone.