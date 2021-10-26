Candyman Creeps To Blu-ray And Digital This November With Alternate Ending and Deleted Scenes

The legend of Candyman is one of horror’s most remarkable and most terrifying tales. Tony Todd, when cast as Candyman, was given free rein to create his character’s backstory. He brought to life the framework for a character who serves as a statue of fear but truly had a heartbreaking story underneath it all.

That legend serves as the framework for the newly released Candyman as Anthony McCoy, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, sets out to find what lies behind the tales and stories he hears as he looks for inspiration in Cabrini–Green.

The synopsis for Nia DaCosta‘s 2021 film is as follows:

“For decades, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini-Green were terrorized by a ghost story about a supernatural, hook-handed killer. In present day, an artist begins to explore the macabre history of Candyman, not knowing it would unravel his sanity and unleash a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.”

As fans of Candyman know, there is no stopping the obsession once it begins and no twisting fate to end up with a happily ever after. When you’re eclipsed in everything the Candyman is — you’re there forever.

The official Twitter account for the Candyman film shared the news today that the film is coming to Blu-ray and digital this November with bonus content for fans to enjoy.

From director Nia DaCosta and Oscar winner, Jordan Peele comes “a new horror classic” (Fox TV). #CANDYMAN is yours to own with a never-before-seen alternate ending on Digital 11/2 and 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD 11/16 https://t.co/Cnui1SZwEB pic.twitter.com/1s86HUW3Du — Candyman (@CandymanMovie) October 26, 2021

As reported by Bloody Disgusting, Candyman on Blu-Ray will have the following features:

Alternate Ending

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Say My Name : Filmmakers and cast discuss how the horror at the center of Candyman is both timely and timeless, which is a tragedy in and of itself.

: Filmmakers and cast discuss how the horror at the center of Candyman is both timely and timeless, which is a tragedy in and of itself. Body Horror : We explore director Nia DaCosta’s influences in the subgenre of body horror, and what Anthony’s physical transformation means to the story.

: We explore director Nia DaCosta’s influences in the subgenre of body horror, and what Anthony’s physical transformation means to the story. The Filmmaker’s Eye: Nia DaCosta : Take a closer look at director Nia DaCosta, and how her singular voice and perspective were perfect to tell this story.

: Take a closer look at director Nia DaCosta, and how her singular voice and perspective were perfect to tell this story. Painting Chaos : Filmmakers reveal how Anthony’s artwork evolves throughout the film and how they strived for authenticity in recreating Chicago’s vibrant art scene.

: Filmmakers reveal how Anthony’s artwork evolves throughout the film and how they strived for authenticity in recreating Chicago’s vibrant art scene. The Art of Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe : Composer Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe reveals some of the unconventional methodology he used to create the unique and haunting soundscapes sounds of the film.

: Composer Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe reveals some of the unconventional methodology he used to create the unique and haunting soundscapes sounds of the film. Terror in the Shadows : A behind-the-scenes look at how the analogue shadow puppetry scenes were created and an unpacking of why this ancient artistic medium was the most conceptually relevant for depicting the legends’ cycle of violence.

: A behind-the-scenes look at how the analogue shadow puppetry scenes were created and an unpacking of why this ancient artistic medium was the most conceptually relevant for depicting the legends’ cycle of violence. Candyman: The Impact of Black Horror: A roundtable discussion moderated by Colman Domingo about the nuanced relationship Black Americans have with Candyman, the horror genre and the overall idea of monsters and victims.

Candyman comes to Blu-ray on Nov. 16 and digital on Nov. 2.