All Candyman Films Now Available To Stream

What can stream on Amazon and Netflix? The Candyman can. Bet no one’s used that intro before. Probably.

Ahead of the release of the fourth movie later this year, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to inform you the first three are all available to stream across Netflix and Amazon Prime. Well, not entirely ourselves, this got sourced from somewhere else (credit below). But you know, spreading the word.

If you have a Netflix subscription, you’ll be able to watch the first film, and if you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you’ll be able to watch its two sequels – Farewell to the Flesh and Day of the Dead. If you have both subscriptions, you’ll be able to watch all three. And if you have neither, well, then you’re going to have to, I don’t know, what is it that people used to do before streaming? That thing where you go to a place and buy a thing, then put that thing in another thing – think TVs are involved somewhere. Whatever that was, you’re going to have to do that. WikiHow might be able to explain more. I’ve hit a dead end.

DVDs! That’s it. You’re going to have to use a DVD. Sounds medieval, I know.

I mentioned a new Candyman feature is on the way in 2020 and you’ll be able to make this summer a scary summer when it releases on June 12th. It’ll be the first Candyman in over 20 years, too, so no pressure.

One of the names attached to the upcoming film bodes well for its prospects, that of Jordan Peele, who gets credits for producing and writing. Peele has had some great recent successes in the horror genre, directing Get Out and Us and his creative influence on Candyman is certainly a good thing. Find out why in precisely 15 weeks.