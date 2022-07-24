‘Captain America 4’ gets a title, official logo, and release date

The fourth entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America franchise, and first starring Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, was first announced the same day The Falcon and the Winter Soldier anointed him as the franchise’s new star-spangled superhero.

It wasn’t until earlier this month that The Cloverfield Paradox’s Julius Onah was confirmed to be directing, though, and now the first proper details surrounding Captain America: New World Order have been unveiled during Marvel’s panel in Hall H of San Diego Comic-Con.

This was admittedly something we were expecting given the trademark leaks that landed online to drop what’s turned out to be a hugely accurate spoiler, but we can now let the speculation begin as to what it could all mean in the context of the MCU at large. On the plus side, we know when we’ll find out, too, with the film hitting theaters on May 3, 2024.

It’s a tall order stepping into the patriotic shoes of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, who acted as the beating heart of both the Avengers and the MCU for close to a decade, not to mention the enthusiastic reviews and bumper box office that greeted The First Avenger, The Winter Soldier, and Civil War.

However, even the former shield-bearer has admitted there’s nobody better qualified for the task than his on and offscreen buddy Mackie, so there’s no reason why Captain America: New World Order won’t be able to deliver.