‘Captain America 4’ set photos reveal a returning Liv Tyler and a potentially major spoiler

We’ve still got Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, The Marvels, and a handful of Disney Plus shows to get through before Marvel kicks off its 2024 slate, but considering the cinematic universe is home to a fandom that daydreams beyond the beyond, getting excited for Captain America: New World Order is a perfectly valid use of one’s time.

With a legion of characters old, new, and very, very old set to appear in the film, New World Order is bound to have an exciting, perhaps familiar flavor to it. Although, like a fair shake of the Multiverse Saga’s projects, it’s not terribly clear how these events will fit into the wider narrative.

On the other hand, a relatively self-contained story has almost always been a breath of fresh air whenever it rears its head in the MCU, and if these set photos are anything to go by, the film will nevertheless boast more than enough gut-punches and nostalgia trips to keep hooking fans like the franchise always has.

There's some major new "Captain America: New World Order" set photos featuring Liv Tyler, Anthony Mackie (in an arm sling) and more filming in a cemetery! https://t.co/0Yuwf8QJ5Y — JustJared.com (@JustJared) March 28, 2023

The appearance of Liv Tyler, who’s set to return as the MCU’s Betty Ross after over 15 years of absence, is a nice reminder of the attention that New World Order will be giving to 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, which will also be captured in Tim Blake Nelson’s antagonist Leader. But, it’s that cemetery photo that gets our gears turning; maybe it’s no surprise that the film will feature a death that’s important in-universe at least, but who could it be?

The easy answer would be Steve Rogers, who was certainly in the twilight of his life when he passed the shield on to Sam Wilson, but judging by his successor being wrapped in an arm sling for the scene, it’s also safe to assume that this funeral came after a rather large-scale battle; one that one of Wilson’s allies, such as Thaddeus Ross, Joaquin Torres, Isaiah Bradley, among others, may not have survived.

On the note of Bradley, perhaps the super soldier’s demise would be the kick that his grandson Eli needs to throw his hat into the Young Avengers ring, whose list of candidates seems to be growing with every passing project. That’s all speculation; perhaps we’ll have a more solid foundation for theory-crafting as the months go on.

As always, we’re best off sitting back and enjoying the ride when Captain America: New World Order releases to theaters on May 3, 2024.