‘Captain America 4’ writer breaks Marvel streak to pen another much-anticipated superhero reboot

One of the most iconic comic books characters in history is gearing up for a high-profile feature film in the near future, and the talent it’s acquired for the writers room is sure to have comic book fans in heaps upon heaps of goosebumps.

Todd McFarlane, the creator of the titular character, teased yesterday that he managed to nab some top talent from the realms of both Marvel and DC for the upcoming movie, and we’ve now been graced with names.

Joining the force behind the Spawn script will be The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner/writer Malcolm Spellman, who’s currently penning the script for highly-anticipated MCU film Captain America: New World Order. Also joining them is filmmaker Matt Mixon (Yesterday Was Everything), and Scott Silver, who was part of a writing duo with Todd Phillips for 2019’s Joker, as well as filling the same role for its upcoming sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux.

McFarlane previously planned on writing and directing the film himself, but decided to branch out after landing top talent in other areas of the film’s production and creation, including one Jamie Foxx to play the role of Spawn.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Spellman divulged his long-time admiration of McFarlane and the Spawn franchise, making special note of Spawn’s presence as a Black superhero who dares to handle timely subjects.

“Todd McFarlane’s SPAWN character was always one of my favorites — a Black superhero that was no bullshit, he was cool and dealt with modern issues.”

Spellman is certainly no stranger to such characters, as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which starred Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson (aka Falcon), came with a hefty dose of social commentary, the handling of which received resounding praise from critics. Indeed, having Spellman on board for Spawn is an exhilarating development.

Spawn is reportedly yet to enter production, but these acquisitions can only mean that it’s that many steps closer to it.