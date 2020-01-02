Captain America Actress Charged With Killing Her Mother

Well, here’s a rather shocking story to start the New Year off with.

According to Deadline, 38-year-old Mollie Fitzgerald was arrested last week after her 68-year-old mother was found stabbed to death, with the police charging Fitzgerald with second-degree murder. The actress, who appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger, is currently being held “at the Johnson County Jail with a $500,000 bond.”

If you don’t recognize the name, we wouldn’t blame you, as Fitzgerald hardly had a significant part in the MCU movie. She was credited as “Stark Girl,” while she’s also appeared in 2014’s The Lawful Truth and 2017’s The Creeps. So again, not exactly a household name, but still, this is a shocking story regardless.

OLATHE MURDERER CHARGED: Police say 38-year-old Mollie Fitzgerald is to blame for the death of an Olathe woman. https://t.co/few2ojxQ1b — KSNT News (@KSNTNews) December 31, 2019

As for her part in The First Avenger, ComicBook.com speculates that she was likely one of Howard Stark’s “female companions in the WWII era of the MCU” and could have been one “of the stage girls that introduce Howard Stark at the 1943 Stark Expo.” But even going back to the film and re-watching those scenes, you might find it tough to spot her, notes the outlet.

In any case, no motive for the murder has been reported on and it remains unclear what may’ve happened. However, given Fitzgerald’s involvement in the MCU – as insignificant as it may be – this story is generating a lot of buzz online and as such, we imagine that more on the situation will come to light soon.

In the meantime, feel free to give Captain America: The First Avenger another watch and see if you can spot Mollie Fitzgerald. If you do, be sure to let us know in the comments section down below.