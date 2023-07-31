‘Captain America: Brave New World’ seems set to give Sam Wilson a ‘Black Panther’-style upgrade

While we still don’t know whether Old Man Steve Rogers is dead, alive, or living on the moon, the important point is that Sam Wilson is our new Sentinel of Liberty and Captain America: Brave New World will finally see him step into his own when it arrives next summer. Sam certainly has the heart and courage to match his predecessor, but it has to be said that he does lack Steve’s Super-Soldier serum-enhanced physiology.

And yet it sounds like Sam’s going to be A-OK in Brave New World as some handy upgrades to his suit should ensure he’ll be just as durable in a fight as Captain Rogers. When responding to speculation that Sam won’t be any use when battling Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk (I still have to pinch myself when I write that), insider CWGST teased that Sam’s about to get himself some new toys from his friends in Wakanda that’ll help out with that.

Image via Marvel Studios

“Don’t sleep on Sam Wilson with that Wakandan technology!” he shared. “It’ll definitely help even the odds when fighting against a HULK.”

We already knew that Sam’s Captain America was made with vibranium, which was a big step-up from Steve’s costume, as only his shield was constructed from the rare metal. However, as far as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier made clear, it didn’t have any of Shuri’s gizmos integrated into it. The revamped suit, though, clearly comes with more bells and whistles. Which may help win fans over to what is otherwise seen as a bit of a downgrade from what we got in TFATWS.

Captain America: Brave New World comes to theaters in just under a year’s time on July 26, 2024.